ANADARKO — Caddo County deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Caddo County Election Board Secretary, Joy Ferrell, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” said Ferrell. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, Ferrell said. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Only the applicant can submit his or her absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the county election board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the election board at (405) 247-5001 or caddocounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Caddo County Election Board is located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd St, Ste 112, and is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.