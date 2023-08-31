Cache Public Schools has announced it will increase security measures at its home football games.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said the school district will have additional security personnel at the stadium gate checking bags, backpacks and purses.
"We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation during this process, as it may cause some delays in entering the stadium," Hance said in a statement.
Hance also reminded those who attend games that weapons are not allowed on school grounds, to include any concealed weapons and open carry.
"Only law enforcement agents are allowed to possess weapons while on school grounds according to state law," he said.
Students attending games must have their school ID with them. Students also are banned from loitering or playing outside the stands. Anyone who leaves the stadium will not be allowed to re-enter, Hance said.
Hance's announcement follows one by Lawton Public Schools, which said this week that those attending its football games will be checked with hand wands and also must submit to checks of bags before being allowed to enter Cameron Stadium. Lawton also will have an increased security presence, to include officers from Cameron University and Lawton Police Department; barriers will be added to the stadium entrance and area around the football field; and people will be discouraged from congregating around concession stands, restrooms, and the locker room/field house. Spectators also will be directed to leave the stadium as soon as the game is over.