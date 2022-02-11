Cache flea market set for Saturday Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CACHE — A community flea market will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Life Assembly of God Church activity building on the corner of 5th and B streets in Cache.The flea market is open to the public. Vendors are welcome for $5 per table. You may bring or rent.The market will feature Indian arts and crafts, Indian taco sale and lots of flea market bargains.Call Dawn Wallace, 580 483-7068; or Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flea Market Commerce Bargain Sale Vendor Taco Cache Arts And Crafts Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists