CACHE — A community flea market will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Life Assembly of God Church activity building on the corner of 5th and B streets in Cache.

The flea market is open to the public. Vendors are welcome for $5 per table. You may bring or rent.

The market will feature Indian arts and crafts, Indian taco sale and lots of flea market bargains.

Call Dawn Wallace, 580 483-7068; or Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.