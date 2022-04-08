Cache church sets fundraiser Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Life Assembly of God church in Cache, Southwest 5th and B, will hold its Second Saturday Flea Market.The market will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will include carnival food and an Easter egg hunt.Vendors may set tables up for $5 and $7.Call Dawn at 580-483-7068. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists