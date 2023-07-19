DUNCAN — Model 1, the nation’s largest bus and transportation services dealer, announced plans to locate a new facility in Duncan.
The facility is expected to add 10-15 new jobs initially.
Model 1 is best known for their bus sales, with services that include distribution, maintenance service, parts, financing and insurance for a variety of internal combustion, alternative fuel, and electric commercial vehicles. This new Oklahoma location will allow Model 1 to expand its footprint, meet the needs of customers by retrofitting and customizing commercial vehicles to solve their transportation issues, according to a press release.
Model 1 will invest in a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Duncan’s Eastland Industrial Park. The Duncan location will serve products to its 22 existing locations across the United States. Each site is strategically located to provide access to the nation’s largest commercial vehicle inventory, no matter where its customers are. Model 1 represents more than 20 top commercial vehicles (bus, van, electric and other alternative fuel) manufacturers across the country, according to a press release.
The opening of the Duncan location will initially add an estimated 10-15 new jobs, with the potential to grow to 40-60 jobs over the next two years. They will occupy one of the newly built 10,000-square-foot facilities that Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) has built. The company then will take the next steps to develop plans for the construction of a larger facility in the Eastland Industrial Park, officials said. This facility is estimated to be fully operational in 2026.
“With over 40 years in business and a growing customer base, selecting each of our locations is vitally important,” Tony Matijevich, President of Model 1, said in a statement. “Duncan, Oklahoma, is strategically located for coast-to-coast client needs, has a great workforce and training facilities, and has demonstrated a local commitment to our success.”
Activities at the Duncan facility will include:
• Retrofit commercial vehicles to meet client needs
• Adhere bus wraps and graphics
• Customize for handicap and ADA requirements
• Restoration of commercial vehicles
The new distribution facility is expected to collaborate with local manufacturers and raw material suppliers, which underscores how Model 1 operates with a creative problem-solving mindset and continuous development of ideas, company officials said.
“The best days are when we add investment and jobs to our community,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of DAEDF. “Model 1 considered multiple locations and we are proud they chose us to best meet their needs and support their success, all while diversifying our community’s industry mix. We also want to extend thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for their lead generation support. DAEDF looks forward to working in partnership with Model 1, local independent service providers, and education partners like Red River Technology Center to benefit the company.”