Ward 4 City Councilman Jay Burk pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence.He is scheduled for the sounding docket at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 in Comanche County District Court.Burk was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after police reported seeing him crossing in and out of two lanes and made a traffic stop. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.