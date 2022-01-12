Ward 4 City Councilman Jay Burk pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence.

He is scheduled for the sounding docket at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 in Comanche County District Court.

Burk was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after police reported seeing him crossing in and out of two lanes and made a traffic stop.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.