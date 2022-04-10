Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, a distinguished military graduate of Cameron University, will deliver the Commencement address to the Class of 2022 in separate ceremonies.
The two ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7 in Cameron Stadium.
Following Rampy’s address, Cameron’s 2022 graduates will receive their diplomas. A fireworks display will conclude each ceremony. The dual ceremonies will celebrate students who completed their degree requirements in December 2021 or who will complete requirements in May, July or December 2022, according to a press release.
Rampy is one of 19 Cameron alumni who have attained the rank of general officer in the U.S. Armed Forces. Frocked as a brigadier general in 2020, Rampy serves as the 62nd Adjutant General of the Army. While Rampy is the first female CU graduate to achieve the rank, she is only the fifth female officer to serve as Adjutant General of the Army. In that role, she serves as executive director of the Military Postal Service Agency and commanding general of the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency.
The Adjutant General of the Army is the chief administrative officer of the U.S. Army. As such, Rampy is responsible for the procedures affecting the preservation of all Army personnel records, military awards and decorations, casualty operations and transition services, according to a press release.
The first step on the road to earning her stars began at Cameron in 1991 when she applied to the university’s ROTC program. She completed her studies in 1996 as a distinguished military graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She was named to Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Adjutant General’s Corps.
A native of Lawton, Rampy served in a variety of command and staff officer assignments, starting with her assignment in 1997 as personnel management officer for 3rd Signal Brigade, III Corps at Fort Hood, Texas. Most recently, she was the executive officer to the U.S. Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G1 (Personnel) in Washington, D.C., before assuming her role as Adjutant General of the Army.
Her combat experience includes a 2008 tour in Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas, and a 2012 tour in which she commanded the 4th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in Afghanistan. Her awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Joint Staff Badge, the Army Staff Badge and the Parachutist Badge, as well as various other medals and achievements.
When Rampy was promoted to colonel in 2016, she selected Cameron University as the site for her ceremony. She was the Comanche Battalion’s first female graduate to have achieved that rank, which turned out to be a stepping stone to her current position.
“Cameron’s ROTC department developed me into an officer,” Rampy said. “The cadre in the CU ROTC program were life coaches and drill instructors to young college students. From individual tasks to team development, this program set me up for my success as a commissioned officer.”
For more information on Cameron University’s May 6-7 commencement ceremonies, go to https://www.cameron.edu/commencement.