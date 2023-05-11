Bomb threat received at Great Plains Tech Center May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATED AT 10:02 A.M.The "all clear" has been given at Great Plains Technology Center.Great Plains Technology Center is on lockout after a bomb threat was reported Thursday morning.Students, faculty and staff have been evacuated to a secure location until all of the buildings have been cleared. Lawton Police Department is conducting a search of all the buildings.The school is in a perimeter lockout and no one will be allowed on or off campus until all the buildings have been cleared, according to Great Plains officials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Crime Armed Forces Job Market Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists