OKLAHOMA CITY — The House Common Education Committee on Tuesday passed two bills that would change the composition of the State Board of Education.

House Bill 2562 would increase the size of the board from 7 members to 11, authorizing the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate to appoint two members each. The new members must be a resident of a rural community and a former school superintendent from a district with an enrollment of less than 10,000. The governor would retain authorization to appoint six members, according to a press release.

