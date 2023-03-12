Bill to remove state park entry fees approved by full Senate Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Bill 637, which would eliminate state park entry fees with the exception of motor homes and travel trailers, was approved by the Senate last week.Under the bill, fees are not to exceed $8.If the measure becomes law, the new entry fees would take effect Nov. 1. The fees collected for motor homes or travel trailers will be used to fund the park where they are collected.The House of Representatives can now consider this measure. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists