OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to improve transparency and accountability in state and local government unanimously passed the House on Monday.
House Bill 3062, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, asks municipalities to post legal notices online or in a daily newspaper. The change allows newspapers to continue as the vehicle for government legal notices despite the decline in daily publications, according to a press release.
“As a lawmaker, I want to make government more accessible for the citizens that live in House District 34,” Ranson said. “The government and newspapers have a mutually beneficial relationship when it comes to the transparency of legal notices. This legislation strengthens that bond.”
Newspaper revenue and subscription rates have declined across the country since the mid-2000s. However, according to Pew Research, website traffic has again begun to grow. The proposed statute modifies the law to expand the reach of the notices without hurting local newspapers, according to a press release.
“House Bill 3062 makes sure Oklahomans have improved access to public notices in places where there are weekly newspapers with up-to-date websites,” said Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, the bill’s Senate author. “Hopefully, this bill will increase the sustainability of local news outlets and the role they play in keeping citizens informed.”