OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to grant Oklahoma veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits they receive as a result of their service has passed the House.
House Bill 3693 would maintain the current exemption through Dec. 31, 2022. Under the legislation, veterans would receive a 100 percent tax exemption on their retirement benefits beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces receive tax exemptions for up to 75 percent or $10,000 of the retirement benefits they receive from any component of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The biggest request I received from the aerospace industry and other business sectors during the business interim study we held was for us to do what we can to keep veterans in the state of Oklahoma,” said Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow. “This bill allows us to keep our retired veterans and their families in our state where they can continue to be a great addition to Oklahoma’s workforce.”
“We want to incentivize people leaving military service at our bases to choose to stay in Oklahoma,” said Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore. “Our veterans have a wealth of knowledge in their career fields and often choose to enter a civilian job after retiring from service. With veteran-friendly retirement benefits, they’ll choose to stay in Oklahoma, fill our workforce gaps and contribute to their community and our state.”
HB 3693 passed 88-0 in the House and is eligible to be heard in the Senate.