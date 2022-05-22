OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill protecting K-12 school-aged children from access to pornographic or obscene material in schools or libraries or through online digital libraries was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.
House Bill 3702 by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, requires any Oklahoma school district, charter or virtual charter school, state agency, public library, or university that offers digital or online library database resources to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade to do so only if the vendor, person, or entity providing the resources verifies that all the resources comply with the provisions of the new law, according to a press release.
The new law will require schools and libraries to have safety policies and technology protections in place for K-12 students. A user would be prohibited and prevented from sending, receiving, viewing, or downloading materials that are child pornography or obscene materials, as defined in current state statutes, or materials that depict child sexual exploitation as defined in current state statute. Filters or blocks to such materials are easily available and would be required.
Contractors failing to comply would face loss of payment and be considered in breach of contract. Libraries would be required to submit a report by Dec. 1 each year to the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the state Senate detailing any issues related to provider compliance with technology protection measures.
The legislation likewise specifies that employees of Oklahoma school districts, charter or virtual charter schools, state agencies, public libraries, or universities shall not be exempt from state law which prohibits indecent exposure to obscene material or child pornography as defined in state statute.