OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that will grant students involved in 4-H activities or projects an excused absence from school so their grades will not be adversely affected has passed the House Common Education committee
House Bill 2991 prohibits schools from marking students with an unexcused absence if they are participating in 4-H activities approved by the county 4-H educator. The student is required to provide documented proof of their participation, and must be given the opportunity to make up any missed work.
"This bill is just saying that kids involved in 4-H programs can't be penalized when they miss school for taking part in approved activities," said Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener. "Because it is not considered a school activity, however, participants have to rely on the goodwill of their individual schools or school boards to determine if they will be counted with an excused or an unexcused absence when they attend leadership programs, livestock shows, judging contests or one of the many other activities offered. This bill ensures across-the-board protection for these students."
In 4-H programs, kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. They receive guidance from educators and adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids experience 4‑H in every county and parish in the country through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4‑H camps. Oklahoma 4‑H is delivered by OSU Extension — with offices based in all 77 counties.
HB2991 passed the House Common Education with a vote of 12-0. It is eligible to be heard on the House floor.