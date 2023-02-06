OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed Senate Bill 1056, which would create a special definition of “contemporary community standards” in Oklahoma statutes to better address the issue of obscene material being made accessible to minors.

Standridge said case law has resulted in the concept of contemporary community standards in the determination of what may be defined as obscene. As a result of Miller v. California, defining material as obscene is determined by whether the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find the work appeals on the whole to prurient interests; describes sexual conduct in a patently offensive way; and lacks any serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

