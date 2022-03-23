OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation allowing members of a public body to participate in virtual meetings has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
House Bill 3415, authored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, allows a public body to hold meetings virtually where members of the public body may participate in the meeting online.
"Over the last two years, we've seen how quickly circumstances can change," Pae said in a statement. "It's important that our public bodies have the means to adapt when necessary while also ensuring we continue transparency and encourage public input. Oklahomans depend on the services our public bodies oversee, no matter the situation."
HB3415 prohibits members of public bodies from participating virtually in more than 25 percent of the body's regular and special meetings in any calendar year. Additionally, the member must attend from a single fixed location, according to a press release.
The bill protects public participation by requiring that the public meeting notice indicate if the meeting includes electronic or in-person participation, including the telephone number or the source that may be utilized to access the meeting.
The measure also allows public bodies to conduct emergency meetings electronically if the governor has declared a statewide state of emergency, or if there has been a local state of emergency declared by local elected officials. The local state of emergency cannot last longer than 30 days without a vote of the respective public body, according to a press release.
Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, filed a friendly amendment to add a definition for "public health emergency" to clarify when emergency meetings may be held.
The bill does not apply to those serving on a virtual charter school approved and sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.
HB3415 passed the House 70-21 and may be considered in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus.