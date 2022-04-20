OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation ensuring Oklahoma consumers have access to energy of their choice has pased the Oklahoma House of Representatives 77-5.
Senate Bill 1352 creates the Consumer Energy Choice Act, which prohibits cities, towns, and counties from adopting rules that limit consumer access to energy sources.
The bill was carried in the House by House Energy and Natural Resources Chair Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow.
“Energy policies should be determined at the state level,” Boles said. “Oklahomans should not have their fuel choices that power their vehicles limited by the government. We should let the free market work according to consumer demands, and consumers should have affordable energy sources of their choice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues in the House on this bill, as well as Senator Taylor’s leadership in this area.”
Boles said SB1352 prevents a patchwork of energy regulation within Oklahoma, which other states are struggling to address after some cities and counties across the country have banned certain types of fuel, creating confusion for energy companies trying to offer services and consumers wishing to access those services.
The bill is authored in the Senate by Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole.
SB1352 moves to the governor’s desk for consideration.