Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, will hold a mental health panel discussion Wednesday featuring four mental health professionals from Southwest Oklahoma.
This will be the first time the church has presented a panel discussion on this subject, and pastor W.B. Smith says he hopes to have more like it in the future.
“The church was welcoming, and the community was a little shocked,” Smith said. “We’ve had people from as far as Arkansas and Georgia commenting, saying they’re elated the church is getting involved in this issue.”
The free panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m.
Smith said the idea to hold the panel first occurred to him while touring prisons in Oklahoma.
“When I was visiting a prison in McAlester, I spoke to the warden,” Smith said. “And he told me that many people incarcerated don’t need to be in prison, they need to be in hospitals.”
Speakers featured at the panel will be Jerry Douglas, Darrel Morris and Pamela Taylor, all licensed social worker from different organizations in Lawton, and Jason Gardner, a care coordinator at Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center.
Smith said that he hopes the panel will allow members of his church and other attendees to learn more about resources that are available to them to find help for mental health issues, and how to help people they know who may struggle with mental illness.
“I want them to be aware of how to help people they meet with mental health issues, and how to respond,” Smith said. “And I want them to be able to find help themselves, if they need it."
