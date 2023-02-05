Bentley Gate on Fort Sill will reopen today Feb 5, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bentley Gate on North Sheridan Road will reopen at 7 p.m. today.The gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill, according to a press release.With Bentley Gate reopening, Northwest 52nd Street Gate will go back to the normal operating hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the press release.The next gate scheduled for Automated Vehicle Barrier System installation is Scott Gate on Fort Sill Blvd. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin March 1, according to a press release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists