Hyunsoon Whang’s performance cycle of Beethoven’s piano sonatas to include one of the composer’s most technically challenging pieces

Cameron University professor Whang will present “Beethoven Sonata Cycle 6,” the sixth in a series of piano recitals in which she performs select Beethoven sonatas. The recital is set for 7:30 p.m. March 2 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

