Hyunsoon Whang’s performance cycle of Beethoven’s piano sonatas to include one of the composer’s most technically challenging pieces
Cameron University professor Whang will present “Beethoven Sonata Cycle 6,” the sixth in a series of piano recitals in which she performs select Beethoven sonatas. The recital is set for 7:30 p.m. March 2 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.
Seating is extremely limited; to reserve a ticket, call 580-581-2346 or purchase online at https://www.cameron.edu/art-music-and-theatre/events/buy-tickets.Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for senior citizens, K-12 students and members of the military. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted at no charge with valid ID.
In September 2019, Whang set the goal of performing the entire cycle of Beethoven’s 32 sonatas, which are considered one of the most important collections of works in the history of music, over the next few years.
“I’ve built the program around the celebrated ‘Waldstein’ sonata,” Whang said. “I wanted to open with a short, less weighty sonata (No. 19), followed by a substantial four-movement work (No. 2), then finish with one of the most demanding piano works Beethoven wrote (No. 21).”
She will open this recital with Sonata No. 19 in G Minor, Op. 49 No. 1.
“We do not know much about the circumstances under which the two short, two-movement Sonatas Op. 49 1/2 were written,” Whang says. “Beethoven titled it ‘Leichte Sonate’ meaning ‘Easy Sonatas.’ Sonata No. 19 was composed around 1797. A melancholic, expressive Andante first movement is followed by a happy, dancelike rondo.”
Whang will then present Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 2 No. 2, a witty, sunny, and virtuosic youthful work written in 1795. About this piece, Whang says, “There are plenty of Haydnesque gestures such as unexpected pauses and harmonic surprises. Fittingly, the sonata was dedicated to Haydn with whom Beethoven had hoped to study in Vienna. The jovial mood permeates this work with the exception of the contemplative slow movement, Largo appassionato, and the fiery, Sturm und Drang minor key episode in the finale.”
The recital will conclude with Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53, known as the “Waldstein” Sonata.