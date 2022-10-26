In September 2019, Cameron University’s Dr. Hyunsoon Whang set the goal of performing all of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas. To date, she has performed 12 of the compositions, which are considered one of the most important collections of works in the history of music.

She will edge three sonatas closer to her goal at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

