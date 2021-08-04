The BabyMobile from Infant Crisis Services will visit Lawton on Thursday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Comanche County Health Department, 1010 S. Sheridan.
The BabyMobile will provide families in the Lawton community with a one week supply of diapers and formula OR food for their children from birth through age 3.
The BabyMobile is designed to eliminate the barrier of transportation that prevents many families from receiving these types of services. Please be advised that the BabyMobile will not operate during inclement weather. Cancellations are possible. Call (405) 528-3663 for the current schedule and updates or visit www.infantcrisis.org/get-help/babymobile.