Nick Stewart, Lawton, won Best Specimen of the Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society show held April 24 in Central Plaza.
Stewart’s winning entry in the Horticulture division was “Tango in the Night,” a tall bearded iris. He also won first runner-up with “Howling at the Moon,” a tall bearded iris. Second runner-up was Brenda Nease, Lawton, with “Tennessee Gentlemen,” a tall bearded iris. Third runner-up was Brenda Nease, Lawton, with “Born Again,” a tall bearded iris. Fourth runner-up was Katy Hardzog, Elgin, with “About Town,” a tall bearded iris.
There were five classes in the Design division, which was judged by nationally accredited flower show judges. The results are: Class 1, “No Mask Required” first place, Iris Fraticelli, Lawton. Class 2, “Iris Parade” first place, Brenda Nease, Lawton. Class 3, “Flatten the Curve,” first place, Iris Fraticelli, Lawton. Class 3, “We Can Eat Out,” first place, Iris Fraticelli, Lawton. Class 4, “Gee I’m Well”, first place, Iris Fraticelli. The Best Design of the Show was awarded to Iris Fraticelli for her table design in Class 3, “We Can Eat Out”.
The Educational Division had two entries and the Best of Show was awarded to Iris Fraticelli, Lawton.
A new division, Photography, was added this year and received about 25 entries. The division was judged by the local Photography Club with credentials.
The Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society has members from Walters, Lawton, Fort Sill, Geronimo, Elgin, Fletcher, Fort Cobb, Sterling, Roosevelt and Marlow.