Bill provides for pay hikes
for teachers, others
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to provide an across-the-board pay increase for Oklahoma’s teachers and certified school personnel received overwhelming support in the Senate.
Senate Bill 482 will provide a scaled pay increase ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 based on years of service.
SB 482 would increase the minimum salary schedule as follows:
•$3,000 for teachers with 0-4 years of experience
•$4,000 for teachers with 5-9 years of experience
•$5,000 for teachers with 10-14 years of experience
•$6,000 for teachers with 15-25 years of experience
There are 546 traditional and charter public schools in Oklahoma with approximately 52,006 certified personnel.
The measure moves to the House.
Bill allows schools
to stock glucagon
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate gave unanimous approval Thursday to a measure that could potentially save students with diabetes in emergency situations.
Senate Bill 147, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, would allow school districts to stock glucagon, a hormone that raises blood glucose levels and is used to treat severe hypoglycemia.
The bill moves to the House.
Legislation speeds up process
to terminate parental rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate approved Senate Bill 706 Thursday. Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, authored the measure that removes jury trials in proceedings to terminate parental rights.
SB 706 is up for further consideration in the House of Representatives.
If signed into law, SB 706 will take effect on Nov. 1.
Senators push protections
for birth control access
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate overwhelmingly passed a pro-family measure Wednesday that protects women’s freedom to access birth control.
Senate Bill 368, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, includes protections for contraceptive drugs, surgeries such as tubal ligation and other treatments provided by authorized healthcare providers.
It passed in the Senate with a 40-7 vote and goes to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for consideration. All five Republican women in the Senate voted in favor of the bill.
“Being pro-family also means allowing Oklahomans the freedom to plan when to start or grow their family,” Garvin said. “When people have access to contraception, they can pursue their goals and build healthy families. It’s a right we all deserve.”
SB 368 protects contraception and does not legalize or provide protections for medication abortion, commonly referred to as the “abortion pill.”
“Many of my constituents are conservative, married women,” said Hasenbeck, who will lead the effort to pass SB 368 in the House. “They also use birth control. This legislation clarifies that Oklahoma women will not lose that right to plan when to have a family.”
Bill provides maternity leave for teachers and school employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Bill 364, which would provide teachers and school employees up to eight weeks of maternity leave following the birth of a child, has passed the Senate.
Under SB 364, full-time public school district employees who have been employed for at least one year would be entitled to eight weeks of paid maternity leave, immediately following the birth of their child. This would be in addition, not in place of, any sick leave of the employee. They would be allowed to use their annual or sick leave, shared leave, or unpaid leave if they wished to take off the full 12 weeks as is legally required under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Backseat passengers under 16 to wear a seat belt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate approved Senate Bill 681 Tuesday, which requires any backseat passenger that is 16 years old or younger to wear a properly fastened seat belt. Sen.
Car accidents are the leading cause of death for children. The National Highway Safety Office reported that in 2020, 38% of children under 12 who were killed in crashes were not buckled.
SB 681 now moves to the House of Representatives.
Bill designates Veteran Suicide Awareness Day
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate approved Senate Bill 234 last week to designate Sept. 22 of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness Day.
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, authored the measure that honors and brings awareness to the 22 veterans who end their lives each day.
“Data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows that Oklahoma lost over 100 veterans to suicide in 2020,” Bergstrom said. “Nationwide, we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide. These statistics are heartbreaking, and the goal of SB 234 is to bring awareness to the lives we lose each day and raise further awareness to the mental health issues affecting our servicemen and women, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.”
Bergstrom added that the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs oversees the Oklahoma Governor’s Challenge, which is the state’s effort to reduce veteran and service member suicide, with the goal of eliminating these losses altogether.
The House of Representatives will consider SB 234.
Marijuana grows to be kept away from religious institutions
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to keep marijuana grow operations away from Oklahoma’s religious institutions.
Senate Bill 116 would create a 1,000 feet setback requirement from any place of worship for medical marijuana commercial grower facilities.
Under current law, dispensaries and grows are already prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of schools. Those facilities already licensed and located within 1,000 feet of a church or the future location of one will not be barred from license renewal.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), there are currently 6,975 grows throughout the state – a number that changes regularly. While there is no official calculation, it’s estimated that there are nearly 6,900 churches in the state.
— Compiled from press releases