AT&T cut a ribbon cutting for a new tower recently in Chattanooga. From left are: Robin Smith, Lawton Store Assistant Manager – AT&T; Davis Colley, Lawton Store Assistant Manager – AT&T; Kenny Kinder, Comanche County Commissioner District 3 Foreman; Jaime Fisher, Chattanooga City Clerk; Kyle Coulter, External Affairs – AT&T; Phil Humble, Mayor of Chattanooga; Dist. 63 State Rep. Trey Caldwell; and Comanche County Commissioner Josh Powers.
CHATTANOOGA — AT&T has expanded its 5G network in Chattanooga, giving residents, businesses and visitors a big boost in their wireless connectivity.
A new cell tower along Southwest Coffee Road will enhance the area’s coverage and capacity, according to a press release.
“This new investment in Chattanooga is about more than bars on a phone, it’s about bridging the gaps between people, places and progress,” said Dist. 63 State Rep. Trey Caldwell. “In the Legislature, we have made closing the digital divide a priority by creating an environment welcoming of private investment, and this expansion of Oklahoma’s communications network chips away at that divide.”
The new site also will bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet®. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity, according to a press release.
“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” said Kyle Coulter, regional director, external affairs, AT&T Oklahoma. “AT&T 5G brings fast, reliable and secure connectivity to more than 290 million people in over 24,000 cities and towns nationwide, including Chattanooga. This helps residents and businesses get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.”
From 2020 to 2022, AT&T invested nearly $925 million in its wireless and wireline networks in Oklahoma. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses, according to a press release.
For more information about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.