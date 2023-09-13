AT&T cuts ribbon on new tower

AT&T cut a ribbon cutting for a new tower recently in Chattanooga. From left are: Robin Smith, Lawton Store Assistant Manager – AT&T; Davis Colley, Lawton Store Assistant Manager – AT&T; Kenny Kinder, Comanche County Commissioner District 3 Foreman; Jaime Fisher, Chattanooga City Clerk; Kyle Coulter, External Affairs – AT&T; Phil Humble, Mayor of Chattanooga; Dist. 63 State Rep. Trey Caldwell; and Comanche County Commissioner Josh Powers.

 Courtesy photo

CHATTANOOGA — AT&T has expanded its 5G network in Chattanooga, giving residents, businesses and visitors a big boost in their wireless connectivity.

A new cell tower along Southwest Coffee Road will enhance the area’s coverage and capacity, according to a press release.

