Assumption of responsibility ceremony

Col. Shawn Geib left, assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) on Thursday during an assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, right.

 Photo by Angela Turner

Col. Shawn Geib assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command in an assumption of charter ceremony on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, welcomed Geib and his family back to the Fort Sill community. Geib, a recent graduate of the Army War College, commanded the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade just two years ago and recently returned from a deployment to Qatar.

Recommended for you