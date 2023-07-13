Arvest Foundation makes donation

Arvest Foundation recently made a $10,000 donation to Children United Southwest Oklahoma for an all-inclusive playground in Elmer Thomas Park.

 Courtesy photo

Arvest associates recently presented a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Children United Southwest Oklahoma to assist in building an all-inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The nonprofit held a groundbreaking ceremony in May to officially kickoff construction of the Children United Playground, which will feature equipment accessible to all children regardless of their disability.

