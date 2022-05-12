A homeless shelter program in Lawton will be getting some help with facility renovations thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
The gift was announced recently at Family Promise in Lawton. Commercial lender Mark Scott and human resources manager Liz Day of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the check to Family Promise executive director Sarah Svec.
Family Promise will use these funds to update its facilities. The organization has already been able to purchase a replacement 4-ton HVAC unit for the dormitory suite area thanks to the foundation’s grant, according to a press release.
“The Arvest Foundation made all the difference with this generous donation. We were able to replace the unit within a week,” Svec said. “We would have had to close the majority of our facility if we hadn’t gotten it so quickly. Arvest understood the need and acted quickly to ensure no families would have to leave our program.”
“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help provide funds for facility enhancements at Family Promise of Lawton,” David Madigan, President and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma, said. “Family Promise provides invaluable help to our community by empowering families with children to achieve sustainable independence.”