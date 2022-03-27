Arvest Bank kicked off its 12th annual Million Meals campaign on Monday.
The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need and it benefits more than 75 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. The campaign will continue through May 28.
The campaign is particularly needed in Oklahoma, which ranks fourth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), according to a press release.
Arvest in Southwest Oklahoma has partnered with Lawton Food Bank, First United Methodist Church of Elgin Community Food Bank, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, and Duncan’s Christians Concerned for the duration of the campaign. These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Southwest Oklahoma from April 1-May 28.
Southwest Oklahoma residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-throughs in Lawton, Chickasha, Duncan and Elgin or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points, according to the press release.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.
“The Million Meals campaign is one of the highlights of the year for our associates because helping those in need in our communities is a big part of Arvest’s DNA,” David Madigan, Arvest Bank president in Lawton, said. “We are excited to join these organizations, our customers and our community to fight hunger. We especially love the fact everything we raise stays local.”
Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year due to the fact food banks report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. This year’s campaign also comes at a time when the USDA’s “all foods” price index increased 6.3 percent from December 2020 to December 2021, according to the press release.