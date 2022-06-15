Arvest Bank announced Tuesday that it has raised more than 1.92 million meals.
The meals were part of its Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago.
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a 12-year total of 20,674,620 meals, which includes more than $3.7 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners, according to a press release.
This year’s campaign total of 1,924,739 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 1-May 28. Arvest also announced it raised a record amount of donations — $50,416 — via its Arvest Go mobile banking app, according to a press release.
“We are always humbled by the support we receive from our customers, community members and associates during our Million Meals campaign and this year is no different,” David Madigan, local bank president of Arvest Bank said. “Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s DNA and we could not do it on the scale we do without the help we receive from all these groups. We thank everyone involved for their hard work and generosity.”
In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest partnered with The Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christian’s Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, and First United Methodist Church Elgin Community Food Bank for the campaign. These organization received all local donations, and this year 68,882 total meals were provided in Southwest Oklahoma. All money raised through this campaign directly benefitted more than 75 organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, according to a press release.
The bank’s decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves. In 2020, the most recent year statistics are available, 10.5 percent of American households were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources, according to a press release.