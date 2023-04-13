Painting chosen for exhibit

“Autumn Sea in New England,” an oil on panel by Cameron University Professor Emeritus Katherine Liontas-Warren, has been accepted by the Marblehead Arts Association for its upcoming Variations 2023 exhibition.

 Courtesy photo

The national juried show will feature the artwork of artists from across the country. “Autumn Sea in New England,” an oil on panel, will be on display from April 22 through June 18 at the Marblehead, Mass., gallery.

