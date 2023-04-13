“Autumn Sea in New England,” an oil on panel by Cameron University Professor Emeritus Katherine Liontas-Warren, has been accepted by the Marblehead Arts Association for its upcoming Variations 2023 exhibition.
The national juried show will feature the artwork of artists from across the country. “Autumn Sea in New England,” an oil on panel, will be on display from April 22 through June 18 at the Marblehead, Mass., gallery.
Liontas-Warren says the painting represents her love for an unreachable and powerful sea.
“The crashing waves symbolize the feeling of profound and painful loss and grief of losing a partner,” she says. “A melancholy ebbs and flows through the sea of warm and autumn hues. Yet they are quite beautiful as my memory continues to grasp for that special time. “
Liontas-Warren retired from Cameron in May 2021 following 38 years as a professor, teaching printmaking, drawing and painting. Now pursuing art as a full-time professional artist, she also conducts art workshops at the Environmental Education Center in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and at non-profit museums and gallery institutions in Oklahoma and Texas.
She has exhibited her works of art in more than 400 national solo, invitational and juried competitive exhibitions throughout the nation and abroad. Her works are represented at the 1515 Lincoln Gallery in Oklahoma City.
Liontas-Warren was awarded the Oklahoma Governor’s Art and Education Award in 2014 and is a recipient of Cameron’s Bhattacharya Research Excellence Award. She was inducted into the Cameron University Faculty Hall of Fame and was named Phi Kappa Phi Distinguished Faculty. Additionally, she has been named Artist of the Year by the Paseo Art Association in Oklahoma City and Artist and Educator of the Year through the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council.
A native of Connecticut, she earned a Master of Fine Art degree from Texas Tech University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Connecticut State University.