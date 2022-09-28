An oil painting by Cameron University assistant professor of art Jack Crouch has been selected for inclusion in the sixth annual Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Competition and Exhibition (CCAN), making the second consecutive year his work has been chosen for the prestigious show.
His work, “The Red Couch,” will be on display at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene, Texas, through Nov. 26.
“The Red Couch,” a 48” x 48” oil on canvas, is part of Crouch’s new series of nudes.
“I had such an invigorating fall teaching figure drawing again after not teaching it for two years at my previous institution that I embarked on a new series of nudes at the start of 2022,” Crouch says. “So far, there are eight 3/4-life-sized paintings of my wife on various couches and chairs. I intend to continue working on this series, looking towards a solo exhibition in 2024.”
Crouch joined the CU faculty in August 2021 and teaches painting and drawing. Born and raised in rural Illinois to an artist father and preschool teacher mother, he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Western Illinois University in 2009. He then earned a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Bradley University.
His medium of choice is oil painting, and his work ranges from still life paintings to large-scale narrative figure paintings that are influenced by Italian Renaissance artists as well as the New Leipzig School of painters.