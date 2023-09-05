"The Backway"

Two paintings from Cameron University assistant professor of art Jack Crouch have been selected for inclusion in the seventh annual Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Competition and Exhibition

 Courtesy photo

This is the third consecutive year that Crouch’s work has been chosen for the prestigious show. His paintings, titled “The Backway” and “Kim Putting Her Hair Up,” will be on display at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene, Texas, through Oct. 28.

