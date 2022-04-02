Arts for All has announced the return of its annual Arts for All Festival May 6-8 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.
Festival goers can expect the return of various artist booths, food trucks, entertainment tent and the beer and margarita tent.
New this year will be the Harmony Wine Garden which will feature performers during the evening hours of the festival. The festival will see an expansion of the Children’s Crafts Tent, which will feature new projects each day directed by Scott Smith, along with several other local art teachers. The Lawton Farmers Market will also be joining in with the festival, according to a press release.
“After a two-year hiatus, we are more than ready to see everyone enjoying the Arts for All Festival again,” said Arts for All Festival Committee Chair Ronda Norrell. “We will have a lot of the familiar aspects of the festival back on tap, but we have several new and exciting opportunities for citizens to explore and enjoy. We hope everyone is as excited as we are to be back at the festival this year.”
The Featured Artist for the 2022 Arts for All Festival is Randy Jones from Norman. Jones was slated to be the Featured Artist for the 2020 Arts for All Festival before it was canceled.
The 2022 Arts for All Festival T-shirts will feature Jones’ work of a flower and bees. Although the festival T-shirts will feature the year 2020, the back of the T-shirts will say, “The buzz is back,” to commemorate the return of the festival.
“Before we canceled the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, we had already printed the T-shirts,” Norrell said. “We’ve hung on to these T-shirts for two years now and we are so happy to finally be able to share them with the public.”
The Arts for All Festival is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.