Lawton has been chosen to host the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference in October 2023.
The conference is held every two years and brings together industry experts and Oklahoma-based presenters. Sessions focus on nonprofit management, career development for artists, community and economic development through the arts, arts education, and more. Attendees participate in a variety of presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and performances, while evening events allow participants to experience the arts in the host community, according to the Oklahoma Arts Conference website.
“The Lawton community put together an excellent proposal to host the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference,” Molly O’Connor, Oklahoma Arts Council assistant director, said in a statement. “The city has a strong core group of artists and individuals in their arts community who are eager to show off the many cultural assets of the area. We are delighted to partner with Lawton leadership as we begin putting together a memorable and invaluable experience for hundreds of Oklahomans who will travel here for the conference.”
Jason Poudrier, arts and humanities administrator for the City of Lawton, one of two community co-chairs for the conference, said, “The City of Lawton is beyond excited to host the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference and share with the rest of Oklahoma its beautiful heritage and culture exhibited through its burgeoning arts scene that is built upon collaboration of multiple nonprofit, municipalities, civic groups and organizations, and tribal governments. We welcome Oklahoma to witness the growth of arts and businesses in Lawton Fort Sill during the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference.”