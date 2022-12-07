Lawton has been chosen to host the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference in October 2023.

The conference is held every two years and brings together industry experts and Oklahoma-based presenters. Sessions focus on nonprofit management, career development for artists, community and economic development through the arts, arts education, and more. Attendees participate in a variety of presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and performances, while evening events allow participants to experience the arts in the host community, according to the Oklahoma Arts Conference website.