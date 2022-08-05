Lawton Police have confirmed the 19-year-old man arrested crossing back into the United States from Mexico is being held for the July 9 death of a teen on Interstate 44.
Javier Quinones, a United States citizen, was arrested Tuesday by Customs and Border Patrol officers while crossing back into the country by a vehicle near Presidio, Texas, from Mexico for an outstanding warrant for negligent vehicular homicide.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said Quinones is being held by the Texas Highway Patrol for the July 9 death of a 17-year-old girl on Interstate 44. The 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. near the Southwest 11th Street on and off ramps of Interstate 44. She died at the scene.
The girl has not been identified publicly. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has not released cause and manner of death nor has it released the girl’s name.
Lawton Police issued an online call for help from the public to help identify the Dodge pickup missing a chrome folding mirror on its driver side, and the driver. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on July 19, they had success.
Grubbs said investigators sought and received warrants to examine toll booth video following the incident.
Quinones is awaiting extradition back to Comanche County.
According to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office, a probable cause warrant affidavit for arrest will be presented in court early next week.
The teen's death is the 15th by homicide in Lawton this year.