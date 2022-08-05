Bars

Prison Bars

Lawton Police have confirmed the 19-year-old man arrested crossing back into the United States from Mexico is being held for the July 9 death of a teen on Interstate 44.

Javier Quinones, a United States citizen, was arrested Tuesday by Customs and Border Patrol officers while crossing back into the country by a vehicle near Presidio, Texas, from Mexico for an outstanding warrant for negligent vehicular homicide.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.