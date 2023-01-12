CYRIL — An arrest for child neglect has been made in the case of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl.
Although an arrest has been made the search continues for Athena Brownfield, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office shortly after 4:10 p.m. Thursday for two counts of child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The charges stem from Athena and her sister being under her care at the time of the incident.
The search for Athena continues, according to Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer.
"The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states," she said.
The Town of Cyril announced that all trash pickup was postponed until further notice earlier Thursday at the request of the OSBI while the investigation intensified. Investigators continued to find, if not evidence, at least clues, according to Arbeitman.
"We are still very actively looking for her using all of our tools," she said. "We are finding things that we hope might give us clues as to where she is, but we are still actively looking for her.
"Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena," she said.
The first 48 hours a child is missing are the most critical for investigators, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Establishing when exactly Athena disappeared appears to be a key to the mystery.
It was discovered that Athena, 4, was missing Tuesday afternoon when her 5-year-old sister approached a postal carrier across the street from where they were staying at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. The postal worker notified Cyril police and law enforcement have been working on the case since then, according to Arbeitman.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) joined the effort and provided its search and rescue teams as well as deploying its helicopter equipped with infrared cameras and watercraft. However, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, their efforts were considered fruitless following a grid search with local volunteers after searching the “entire town, every known vacant house and local waterways,” according to the OSBI.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections brought search dogs to the area and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew their drones over the community, but Athena remained missing.
Arbeitman said Athena’s older sister is in custody of the State of Oklahoma. Although reported frightened and nervous when she went to the postal carrier, the girl was not in medical distress, she said.
What is known at this point is that the two sisters were staying with Adams and her husband when Athena went missing.
On Wednesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at the home and conducted a search. Anything discovered hasn’t been revealed at this point, however. Arbeitman said it is a standard investigative procedure with an incident like this one.
The location of the girls’ parents “remains under investigation,” Arbeitman said.
Athena has limited verbal capacity. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly hoodie and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.