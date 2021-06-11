It may be a month late, but Lawtonians will get to enjoy an Armed Forces Parade after all this year.
The City of Lawton, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Fort Sill and community volunteers will present a “Grand Ole Flag” Armed Forces Parade Saturday in downtown Lawton.
“We are very excited to be able to host the Armed Forces Parade,” said Krista Ratliff, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “With more than 50 years of tradition in celebrating the Armed Forces, Lawton Fort Sill takes great pride in showing thanks and appreciation for all of our service members.”
Traditionally, the parade has been held on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May; however, due to a concert on Fort Sill the parade committee moved the parade to coincide with Fort Sill’s celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday, said a city spokesperson.
This year’s parade will feature two grand marshals: Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Butler and retired Dr. Jack Spencer.
Spencer was a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress navigator who was shot down over Germany in 1945 and captured. He shared his story for The Constitution’s “Forged in Combat” series on Youtube.
“I’m excited to be a part of this year’s Armed Forces Parade, and appreciate all the volunteers and city officials who have made this possible,” said Butler.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Southwest C and 6th Street. The route will run westbound on Southwest C and then proceed north on 11th Street. At Northwest Ferris, the route will turn eastbound until entering Elmer Thomas Park (located at Northwest Ferris and Third Street) and ending with a static display event for the community.
Fort Sill will fill Elmer Thomas Park with a wide variety of military equipment including Avenger and Patriot Missile vehicles, HMMWVs, Stryker, howitzers, fire trucks, military police patrol vehicles and more. Parade-goers will be able to interact with all the equipment, said a Fort Sill spokesperson. There will also be multiple food trucks and music provided by KLAW 101.
Spectators are welcome to line the parade route for viewing but should be advised that certain areas will be blocked by traffic control the morning of the parade for setup and logistics, said the parade committee in a press releases. Drivers should adhere to all signage placed.
The parade averages 70 entries each year and sees around 1,200 attendees, said the parade committee in a press releases. Among those entries will be Fort Sill’s 77th U.S. Army Band and the World War I artillery half-section.
Parade goers are advised to practice sensible safety measures during the event, in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic, and are encouraged to observe and enjoy the parade with members of the household, adhere to social distancing as applicable, and frequently sanitize.