OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to create a data repository on human trafficking to be used by law enforcement and victim support groups was approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday.
House Bill 4210 establishes the Human Trafficking Response Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. The Unit would create and maintain the database so all law enforcement and victim support groups have a consistent system to share information.
"The creation and empowerment of the Human Trafficking Response Unit is an important step to creating long-lasting change and fighting human trafficking and child exploitation within our state," Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, said. "The creation of this database will help our law enforcement find and identify victims of human trafficking and help advocacy groups support survivors."
The Unit would also be responsible for developing training programs to assist agencies and victims of human trafficking. It would also publish public service announcements on to educate the public about the dangers of human trafficking.
