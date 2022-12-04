Annual Holiday Market returns to Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus Dec 4, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALTUS — The Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus will host its eighth annual Holiday Market at the Museum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.The event will showcase the talents of 12 area artists who will be selling their unique work including paintings, jewelry, pottery and more.The market is free and open to the public. Visitors can tour the museum while browsing the artists’ displays. Refreshments will be served.This event will be hosted by the Western Trail Historical Society. The Museum of the Western Prairie is located at 1100 Memorial Drive in Altus.For more information, call 580-482-1044. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists