A bacterial outbreak at the Lawton Animal Shelter has put a temporary hold on adoptions and other movements of dogs.
A statement from the Lawton Police Department, the shelter’s managing agency, said Friday the shelter has had a bacterial outbreak in its canine area. The problem initially was thought to be parvo, but test results proved it was not.
The problem now is thought to be giardia, campylobacter or canine enteric coronavirus. Giardia is a parasite that causes diarrhea and weight loss, by inhibiting a dog’s ability to absorb nutrients, water and electrolytes. Campylobacter is a type of stomach flu whose most common sign is diarrhea, while canine enteric coronavirus, a viral infection, also can cause diarrhea (it is not the disease that causes COVID-19).
“Measures are being taken at this time, with the help of a local veterinarian, to control the outbreak,” LPD said, in a statement on Friday.
The shelter has temporarily suspended dog adoptions, owner surrenders and out-of-town animals, officials said. Test results to pinpoint the problem are expected back by Tuesday or Wednesday.