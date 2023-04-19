The Alzheimer’s Association and The Next Step — Lawton will host an Alzheimer’s Awareness program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Great Plains Business Development Center, 1601 Park Ridge Blvd.

Residents of Lawton and surrounding areas are invited to attend this free program to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia and resources available to the community. Lunch will be provided.

