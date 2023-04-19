The Alzheimer’s Association and The Next Step — Lawton will host an Alzheimer’s Awareness program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Great Plains Business Development Center, 1601 Park Ridge Blvd.
Residents of Lawton and surrounding areas are invited to attend this free program to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia and resources available to the community. Lunch will be provided.
“Alzheimer’s affects thousands of people across our state, including many here in Lawton,” said Onreka Johnson, Lawton Ward 7 Councilwoman and founder of The Next Step TLP, Inc. “We are excited to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring awareness and resources to our community for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
The program will feature seminars on understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia, signs and changes to look for, and how to understand dementia related behavior.
Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 67,000 in Oklahoma. More than 129,000 Oklahomans serve as caregivers for loved ones and provide roughly 244,000,000 hours of unpaid care each year.
Oklahoma caregivers provide over $3 billion in unpaid care in 2021, and currently have the 4th highest average number of hours per caregiver in the U.S.