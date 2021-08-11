ALTUS — The 97th Air Mobility Wing will conduct an active shooter response exercise at Rivers Elementary School today.
All base gates will close for approximately 15 minutes between 8:30 and 8:50 a.m. Base personnel and individuals with business on the installation should avoid entry or exit during this time. Services will be limited during these hours due to the complex nature of the exercise.
Base personnel, residents and visitors may also hear simulated gun fire sounds around Rivers Elementary School, exercise alerts over the giant voice system and alert radio messages from 8.30 a.m. to noon. Emergency response vehicles and first responders will respond accordingly for this exercise.
Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating Department of Defense response actions to a lockdown incident and to prepare for this in the most realistic manner.
For further information about the exercise, contact the 97th AMW public affairs office at (580) 481-7700.