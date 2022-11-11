Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar and Community Luncheon

Volunteers for Altus First United Methodist Church’s annual Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar and Community Luncheon scheduled for Nov. 16 prepare for the 50th edition of the event. The luncheon, bake sale, and quilt sale will begin at 11 a.m. From left are Kathy Bayers, Allie Ridley, Kim Leverett, Jan Johnson and Barbara Tims.

 Courtesy photo

ALTUS — First United Methodist Church, 217 N. Main in Altus, will hold the 50th edition of the Country Kitchen Christmas bazaar and community luncheon on Nov. 16.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and the public is invited.