Volunteers for Altus First United Methodist Church’s annual Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar and Community Luncheon scheduled for Nov. 16 prepare for the 50th edition of the event. The luncheon, bake sale, and quilt sale will begin at 11 a.m. From left are Kathy Bayers, Allie Ridley, Kim Leverett, Jan Johnson and Barbara Tims.
ALTUS — First United Methodist Church, 217 N. Main in Altus, will hold the 50th edition of the Country Kitchen Christmas bazaar and community luncheon on Nov. 16.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and the public is invited.
The luncheon menu is Pride of the Prairie Stew, Ken’s Gourmet Ham and Beans, Methodist cornbread, coleslaw, homemade peach cobbler and all the trimmings.
The North Pole Bakery will offer Italian cream cakes, cinnamon rolls, Swedish tea rings, fudge, divinity, lasagna, ham loaves, chicken chowder, vegetable soup, peanut patties, layer cakes, apricot braids, peanut brittle, jams and jellies, peanut brittle, pecan pies, cherry pies and many other holiday delicacies.
The quilt sale will offer several quilts. Embroidered by the late Marilyn Pruitt, pieced by Mitzi Pate, and quilted by the church’s Quilting Bee is a quilt is named “Butterflies in the Rose Garden.” It will be sold by sealed bid.
“Tropical Jellies” is an art quilt made by Jeanette Glasgow. It is constructed from a “jelly roll” of 2½-inch strips of batik fabrics which were cut and packaged by the manufacturer. “Tropical Jellies” is one of 347 quilts that Glasgow has made.
Proceeds will be used for mission projects, community philanthropies and Methodist charities.