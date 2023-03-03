Altus Air Force Base will conduct flight training Saturday Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALTUS — Altus Air Force Base will conduct flight training outside of weekday flight operating hours to maintain mission requirements on Saturday.Residents who live on or near Altus Air Force Base may hear noise and see aircraft outside of normally expected times all day Saturday. There will otherwise be no disruption to normal base operations.If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Altus AFB Public Affairs at (580) 481-7700, or by email at 97amw.pa@us.af.mil. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists