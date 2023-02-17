“Clue On Stage,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat, at 355-1600 or at door.
Visiting Writer’s Series: Poet Mary B. Gray, 7 p.m. today, Wichita Room of Shepler Center, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
“Dead Men Don’t Get Dessert,” by Lawton Interactive Theater, 7 p.m. today, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Trail of Fear park, 11101 E. Lee. Interactive murder mystery set in the 1920s. Tickets: www.lawtoninteractivetheater.ticketspice.com
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
First aid & CPR classes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Free.
“In the Beginning: Haydn The Creation,” by Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $10-$50 on line at https://lawtonphil.com/shop/ or call (580) 531-5043.
National Pan Hellenic Council Soul Food Fest, 1 p.m. Sunday, St. John Baptist Church, 1504 SWN.H. Jones Ave. Part of Black Heritage Month activities.
Rehearsals for 2023 Easter Pageant, 2 p.m. Sundays through March 19, Holy City of the Wichitas, junction of Oklahoma 115 and Oklahoma 49, in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
EXHIBITS
Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, through Feb. 24, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Works by Cameron University art students, through March 2, Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Stephens County Themed Exhibit, through Feb. 23, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. 252-2900.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free admission. (405) 247-6221.