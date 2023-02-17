"Clue" at LCT

This is the final weekend to see "Clue" at Lawton Community Theatre.

 

Clue On Stage,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat, at 355-1600 or at door.

Visiting Writer’s Series: Poet Mary B. Gray, 7 p.m. today, Wichita Room of Shepler Center, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.

