Mini Golf @ the Library, fundraiser by Friends of the Library, 7-10 p.m. today, Lawton Public Library. Suggested donation: $2 per person; $10 per family unit. Play an 18-hole golf course inside the library.

Lawton Home & Garden Show, today through Sunday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours: 5-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

Tags

Recommended for you