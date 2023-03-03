Mini Golf @ the Library, fundraiser by Friends of the Library, 7-10 p.m. today, Lawton Public Library. Suggested donation: $2 per person; $10 per family unit. Play an 18-hole golf course inside the library.
Lawton Home & Garden Show, today through Sunday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours: 5-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Reception for Youth Art Month Exhibit, by Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, gallery at 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. On display through March 24.
First Saturday of the Month Kids Arts & Crafts Workshop: Making St. Patrick’s Day cloth wreaths, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free.
Spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser for Lawton Transition Program Special Olympic athletes, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. $10. bradleyd.albert@lawtonps.org.
Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show, Saturday, downtown Frederick. Serving oysters from 3-6 p.m. in the Prather Brown Cafeteria, 213 S. 13th; craft show from 11 a.m.-6 p.m in the Prather Brown Gym. Tickets for oyster fry $25 in advance or $30 at door.
4th Annual Cowboys and Hippies Charity Dinner, Concert and Auction, 5 p.m. Saturday, Medicine Park Music Hall, downtown Medicine Park. Tickets $40, 591-2623.
Lawton Pro Musica: My Spirit Sang All Day, combined concert with Cameron Concert Choir, 7 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Baptist Church, 1916 W. Gore. Free.
EXHIBITS
Display of art for Youth Arts Month, through March, lobby of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.