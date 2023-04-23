Music lovers are in for a treat when the Cameron University music program presents two ensembles in concert on Thursday.
The Cameron University Percussion Ensemble will take the stage in the University Theatre at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Cameron Community Brass Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Under the direction of James Lambert, the Cameron University Percussion Ensemble will open the concert with “Sabre Dance,”a movement from the final act of Aram Khachaturian’s ballet “Gayane.” Joe Green’s “Xylophonia,” featuring Nicolas Raso, a concurrent student who attends MacArthur High School, will follow. Other selections will include Mozart’s “String Quartet in C,” David Vincent’s “Memories of Alhambra,” and Ivan Trevino’s “Catching Shadows,” a marimba duo performed by Raso and William Magee, a senior music major from Lawton. The Cameron University Pan Express will close the percussion concert with two Latin selections, “Brazil” and Lalo Davila’s “Mo Java.”
In addition to Raso and Magee, members of the Cameron University Percussion Ensemble and Pan Express include Peter Macias and Michael Richard, Lawton; Kimberly Garza Nyhart, Fletcher; and Danielle Angeloni, Cache.
Angeloni and Doris Lambert, adjunct faculty member, will present Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” a four-hand piano composition, as an interlude between the two concerts.
The Cameron Community Brass Choir presents its third annual concert under the direction of Lucas Kaspar. The group was created to allow an outlet for brass players of all types to make music together and consists of Cameron University students, local band directors, advanced high school students, members of the 77th Army Band, and hobby musicians. The ensemble will present music from the Renaissance to today, opening with two pieces from the Renaissance period, Palestrina’s “Laudate Dominum Tympanis” and Gabrieli’s “Canzon Septimi Toni No. 2.” Both pieces are antiphonal and require two or three brass choirs to play simultaneously.
Music from the Classical period will include Brahms’ setting of Haydn’s “St Anthony’s Chorale,” followed by a piece from the Romantic period, Wagner’s “Introduction and Dance.” Music from the early 20th century will include Holst’s “Mars the Bringer of War” and Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.” The concert will close with a Disney medley, arranged by Sean Jobes, a member of the 77th Army Band.
Members of the Cameron Community Brass Choir are community members Doug Bayless; Ruben Diaz; Derek Griner, Cache High School band director; Sean Jobes, 77th Army Band; Brad Martinez, 77th Army Band; Jeremiah Phillips; Ryan Scott, 77th Army Band; Mike Sebedra; and CU alum Jason Villarreal. They are joined by CU students Ryley Balius, Okmulgee; and Jamie Riha, Lawton.
Area high school students who perform with the ensemble include Isabel Cardenas, Patrick Carrow, and Johnny Griner, Cache High School; Madalyn Cajas, Kenneth File, Eisenhower High School; Markus Brown, Aiden Bucher, Cadence McNeely and Rocco Ritter, Elgin High School; Bernardino Gonzalez and Diego Rodriguez, Lawton High School; and Alexis Davila-Colon, Joel Lee, Andrew Olter and Nathan Timpson Whitlow, MacArthur High School.