In this 2021 file photo the Fort Sill 77th Army Band warms up the crowd at the Fort Sill Christmas Tree Lighting celebration. The band will be holding a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The 77th Army Band, stationed at Fort Sill, will hold a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The 20-piece band will consist of big band and rock-and-roll-style instruments, such as trombones, trumpets, French horns, saxophones, drums, guitars and a piano, along with a vocalist, according to 77th Army Band Band Master Warrant Officer One Martin Johnston. Songs to be played will include “Jingle Bells,” “Please Come Home For Christmas” by the Eagles and “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, along with a variety of others.
Wednesday’s concert is the second of a nine-concert series that the 77th Army Band is performing this holiday season. They are holding concerts as far west as Amarillo, Texas, and as far east as Texarkana, Texas, with a few concerts in the greater Oklahoma City area.
“We are playing for high schools, and communities in the evening, in support of holiday cheer,” Johnston said. “We are linking up with area recruiters to get more visibility in the area.”
The 77th Army Band was officially stationed at Fort Sill in 1955, although a band has been present at Fort Sill since the 1800s. They play at a variety of events, such as ceremonies on Fort Sill and parades and various holiday events in the surrounding communities.
“We are most interested in spreading good cheer, and talking about the opportunities the Army has for everyone,” Johnston said.
Doors open for Wednesday’s concert at 6:30 p.m.
“Get there early enough to get whatever seat you’d like,” Johnston said. “You won’t be disappointed. It is a high-energy show that will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end.”