Fort Sill Tree

In this 2021 file photo the Fort Sill 77th Army Band warms up the crowd at the Fort Sill Christmas Tree Lighting celebration. The band will be holding a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

 File photo

The 77th Army Band, stationed at Fort Sill, will hold a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

The 20-piece band will consist of big band and rock-and-roll-style instruments, such as trombones, trumpets, French horns, saxophones, drums, guitars and a piano, along with a vocalist, according to 77th Army Band Band Master Warrant Officer One Martin Johnston. Songs to be played will include “Jingle Bells,” “Please Come Home For Christmas” by the Eagles and “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, along with a variety of others.

