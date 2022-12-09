WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourth Dist. Congressman Tom Cole has nominated three students from Southwestern Oklahoma for potential appointment to one of America’s military academies.

The students and their academies are: U.S. Air Force Academy: Matthew Aguilar, MacArthur High School; U.S. Military Academy at West Point: Zachary Alldredge, Cache High School; Ian Leroux, MacArthur High School; U.S. Naval Academy: Matthew Aguilar, MacArthur High School; and Ian Leroux, MacArthur High School.

Recommended for you