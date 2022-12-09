WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourth Dist. Congressman Tom Cole has nominated three students from Southwestern Oklahoma for potential appointment to one of America’s military academies.
The students and their academies are: U.S. Air Force Academy: Matthew Aguilar, MacArthur High School; U.S. Military Academy at West Point: Zachary Alldredge, Cache High School; Ian Leroux, MacArthur High School; U.S. Naval Academy: Matthew Aguilar, MacArthur High School; and Ian Leroux, MacArthur High School.
The United States service academies provide for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers for the United States Armed Forces.
Applicants are evaluated for academic performance and standing, including class rank, SAT/ACT scores and school records. Other criteria considered by Congressman Cole and the recommendation panel includes athletics, physical fitness, extracurricular activities, recommendations and leadership potential. Upon congressional nomination, students become eligible for consideration to receive an appointment to the service academy (or academies) to which they applied, according to a press release.
“This is certainly an impressive list of America’s next generation of leaders, and I am honored to nominate them for potential appointment to one of our nation’s esteemed military academies,” said Cole. “Their desire to answer the call to serve our nation is truly inspiring. Regardless of where these students’ paths take them after high school, they undoubtedly have a bright future ahead of them.”